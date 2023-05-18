ArrestMug.jpg

Donovan Mann

Killeen police arrested Donovan Lee Mann earlier this week, and while he was charged with murder in the shooting case of a teenager at a local store, basic details of the arrest usually released by a Bell County justice of the peace have not been available.

Details of the incident and Mann’s arrest are still unknown to the public, as the arrest affidavit seems to be inaccessible as of around noon Thursday.

Arrest1.jpg

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting May 8 at the Star Mart convenience store in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in Killeen.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

DonKique

Dude's got a smirk on his face, feeling proud of what he did.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.