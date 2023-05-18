Killeen police arrested Donovan Lee Mann earlier this week, and while he was charged with murder in the shooting case of a teenager at a local store, basic details of the arrest usually released by a Bell County justice of the peace have not been available.
Details of the incident and Mann’s arrest are still unknown to the public, as the arrest affidavit seems to be inaccessible as of around noon Thursday.
After Killeen police announced Mann’s arrest, the Herald found he was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday shortly after receiving a $1 million bond for the charge of murder. Since then, the Herald has attempted to receive the affidavit from the office of the district clerk, which repeatedly said Wednesday and Thursday the office had yet to receive it.
On Wednesday, the Herald discovered that Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey, who presides over Precinct 3, Place 2, conducted Mann’s arraignment and set the $1 million bond. A call to Wilkey’s office Wednesday afternoon revealed that a copy of the affidavit was on its way to the district clerk.
Thursday morning, the Herald called the clerk, who said affidavits sent from other justices to her arrive via interoffice mail, and she had not received it in her mailbox yet.
A last-ditch effort to obtain a copy of it from the Killeen Police Department was met with a directive to send an open records request since the case is under investigation.
Affidavits are documents written by arresting officers or supervisors who give a narrative account of calls they go on. Normally, the Herald easily obtains copies of the affidavits from the county justices of the peace that cover the Killeen area — Gregory Johnson and Nicola James — but for the past couple of months, Killeen police have been sending a number of arrestees directly to the Bell County Jail, which is where they are magistrated by the on-call justice.
The Herald has submitted an open records request from the Killeen Police Department, and it continues to check for updates from the district clerk.
Mann is accused of killing Sonny Brownlow, 16, at a Killeen convenience store.
Brownlow was fatally shot just after 10 a.m. May 8 in the parking lot of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Drive in central Killeen. Following the shooting, the driver of the car Brownlow was in sped off to a nearby home on Becker Street, where police and emergency responders found three of the occupants of the car with gunshot wounds. The car had at least 10 bullet holes in it.
Brownlow was taken by helicopter to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Cavazos and the others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Brownlow died at the hospital.
Brownlow’s mother announced Thursday that funeral services for her son will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolms Family Funeral Home, 3100 Old 440 Road, Killeen.
(1) comment
Dude's got a smirk on his face, feeling proud of what he did.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.