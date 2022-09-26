design standards3.jpg

JOF Developers has submitted a request to the Killeen City Council to lessen setback requirements for hundreds of homes in the planned unit development at 6600 block of South Fort Hood Street.

After a developer told city officials that many of Killeen’s architectural and design standards would be met in the construction of hundreds of homes near South Fort Hood Street, they felt comfortable in recommending granting the company’s request for lessening setback requirements.

“The agreement we came to is that they are mostly — but not completely — meeting our architectural standards,” City Manager Kent Cagle said Monday. “They reduced the number of homes for which they’re requesting setback changes. It allows for lessened setback requirements for 246 lots. Originally, it was 386 lots and they reduced it to 246 lots.”

