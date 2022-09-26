After a developer told city officials that many of Killeen’s architectural and design standards would be met in the construction of hundreds of homes near South Fort Hood Street, they felt comfortable in recommending granting the company’s request for lessening setback requirements.
“The agreement we came to is that they are mostly — but not completely — meeting our architectural standards,” City Manager Kent Cagle said Monday. “They reduced the number of homes for which they’re requesting setback changes. It allows for lessened setback requirements for 246 lots. Originally, it was 386 lots and they reduced it to 246 lots.”
Such an agreement was presented to Killeen City Council members during a workshop on Sept. 20 — almost a month after they tabled a request by JOF Developers to lessen setbacks on the front yard from 25 feet to 20 feet, on the side yard from 7 feet to 5 feet and at the rear from 25 feet to 20 feet. What followed in the weeks since that meeting was “a compromise” on reductions.
“It’s the side and rear setbacks,” Cagle said.
The front setbacks — the distance from the front of the house to the street — will remain at 25 feet. However, the developer will get the lessened setbacks on the sides and rear of each lot.
In turn, the city receives a commitment from the developer to apply many of the architectural and design standards council members adopted in May — more than two years after the council approved the planned unit development at Levy Crossing. The standards are intended to improve the quality of homes, especially aesthetically.
The amendment applies to about 63 of 173 acres to allow for the lessened setback requirements for 246 lots. Although the new standards do not include different setback guidelines than those in the planned unit development requirements, the developer’s floor plans would have triggered clauses in the architectural and site design standards ordinance that would prevent the company from constructing homes to the builders’ specifications.
‘Necessitated a discussion’
“I can’t speak for the council, but I was never opposed to the project,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said in an email to the Herald. “I merely wanted to ensure the process of amending it was undertaken correctly. With the advent of the new standards being imposed, and this being a project that was previously approved, it created a scenario ... that necessitated a discussion between our Planning and Development Department and the developers to interpret a fair and amenable outcome.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez agreed.
“In this particular case, it just didn’t make sense to penalize them when they were making 75 to 80% of those design standards,” she said. “To me, we needed to follow the process. But in this case, it was a different scenario.”
On Aug. 23, council members told JOF Developers — owned by Gary Purser Jr. — they would not negotiate with that company or others in bypassing the new architectural and design standards adopted in May. They ultimately tabled making a decision on the developer’s request to reduce setback lines for the types of homes it planned to build in the planned unit development to give staff members, Killeen Engineering and Surveying and JOF Developers time to discuss their options.
“They are ... not requesting to modify the front yard setback,” Ed Revell said during the Sept. 20 workshop. “But they are still requesting to modify side yard from 7 to 5 feet and the rear yard from 25 feet to 20 feet. The developer has agreed to retain the landscaping requirements as well as add several architectural requirements.”
Revell is the city’s executive director of development services.
The new architectural requirements include repetition standard, garage standard, enhanced windows, architectural details, variable roof design and at least three of the following: recessed garage, vertical articulation, covered front porch, variable exterior finish materials or enhanced garage doors.
The Levy Crossing PUD was approved in July 2020 — nine months after the property was annexed into the city limits. Killeen’s new architectural and site design standards were approved on May 22 and went into effect on May 30. The developer would have been impacted because it wanted to include three-car garages in the construction of at least some of the homes.
Invoking the comprehensive plan
“Staff finds that the amended request for lessened setback only applies to the ‘R-1’ zoning district which constitutes a reduced number of lots and includes an array of architectural standards that will be implemented immediately,” according to city documents. “Staff finds this request is consistent with the policies and principles discussed in the newly adopted comprehensive plan. Therefore, staff recommends approval of the PUD amendment request as presented by the applicant.”
Cagle said R-1 zoning relates to minimum square footage on houses.
“Initially, we just didn’t have adequate information when they came back to us,” Gonzalez said. “It wasn’t what we thought.”
But Councilman Riakos Adams said he plans to make a motion during Tuesday’s City Council meeting to pull the item from the consent agenda for further consideration.
“I thought there was a mixed tone among the council during the Aug 23 meeting,” he said Monday. “I supported and seconded the amendment to table the matter because the ordinance allows for some negotiation and there was disagreement between staff and the developer. Now that they have met and there are changes to what was previously discussed, I believe there should be another public hearing to allow (residents) another opportunity to comment.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said council members wanted — and received — more information on the Lev Crossing PUD pertaining to the architectural and design standards.
“Council directed the staff and applicant to work together on a set of architectural design standards that would move the project forward. The project is consistent with the ‘big ideas” and the principles of the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, such as building complete neighborhoods versus subdivisions.”
The amendment request is on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, 101 N. College St. The meeting is set for 5 p.m.
