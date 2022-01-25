It’s official: The developer who originally planned to create a set of townhomes in the Estancia West subdivision in Killeen has withdrawn the request amid an outcry from the community.
Jorge Delgado, a local community activist, spoke to Killeen City Councilman Michael Boyd in late 2021 regarding the development. In response to questions raised by Delgado and the fact that “something seemed off” about the development, Boyd convinced the City Council in December to push back discussion on the development until he could meet with the Estancia West Community, which he did on Jan. 9.
During that meeting, Boyd talked through the matter with approximately 40 members of the Estancia West community.
Residents expressed dissatisfaction with the development’s presence, citing potential dips in property values and a possible rise in crime as matters for concern. Members of the community brought those concerns to the Jan. 18 city council meeting.
“I, as well as all the concerned residents, feel more relaxed for now; nevertheless, we understand that this is not a definitive action since the developer may resubmit another FLUM later on,” Delgado said in correspondence with the Herald.
Delgado pointed out that Boyd’s proactivity was critical.
“Councilman Boyd‘s attention to this matter was highly critical. We did not attend the first meeting because we did not know about it. The letters were sent during the holiday season,” he said.
The community is still seeking to establish a neighborhood park on or near the development, Delgado said, but Boyd confirmed Tuesday that the developer has withdrawn the request.
“The residents of the Estancia West subdivision were resolute in their opposition towards the proposed rezoning case. Taking all valid concerns into account, I was able to advocate effectively on their behalf,” Boyd said.
Because both the respective Future Land Use Map and relevant rezoning request were withdrawn, neither items were discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
