Killeen may have a new community hub in South Killeen.
Located near AutoMax Ford on East Central Texas Expressway, the new “artisinal marketplace” promises to present the life and culture of the Killeen area through food trucks, concerts, dance competitions, youth sports, and more.
According to project lead Alex Barreiro, the new community hub will be similar in nature to marketplaces in Waco and San Antonio, but with a wider scope.
Barreiro promises to incorporate dance competitions and music, as well as local artists, food, and a farmers market. “It’s about getting everyone there,” Barreiro said.
A portion of the marketplace will include places for youth sports, such as three on three basketball. Barreiro’s family appears to play a large part in the operation of the marketplace, as his son is set to help host car and motorcycle shows, and his daughter will reach out to dance groups to host competitions. Barreiro’s partner, meanwhile is busy attracting food trucks and other partners for the site.
Bringing life to the scene will be bands, playing “every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.” Barreiro shared his hope that the bands will stretch across genres and decades to complement the varied atmosphere.
“What I want people to think about is the beach,” he said. “Everyone goes to the beach and gets to have fun. There’s music and food ... I want to bring that here.”
Barreiro’s vision is set to start taking shape within the next four to five weeks as he works with contractors to remodel the primary building to be an open pavillion and concert area.
“We’ve already got food trucks lined up and ready to go,” Barreiro said. “We just purchased the lease, and we’re starting to move on this thing.”
Permits, too, are more or less taken care of, as Barreiro stated that noise and food truck permits have already been filed. Since the area is already zoned for business, Barreiro said the only thing left to do is to attract customers and clients, and to continue developing the lot.
Until then, Barreiro promises to keep the community updated and looks forward to bringing the project to fruition.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
