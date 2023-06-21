New housing 10.jpg

This artist's rendering depicts the multi-family units, or apartments, which are part of a new development which has requested rezoning in west Killeen near Clear Creek Drive and Elms Drive.

 Courtesy photo

A new housing development — including homes, retail and three-bedroom apartments that may rent for $2,000 per month — is slated to be built in west Killeen.

Missouri-based developer Joseph Cyr made a full-color presentation to Killeen City Council members Tuesday of a planned unit development with over 370 units just off Clear Creek Road south of Shoemaker High School.

New housing 16.jpg

Developers have proposed a new retail space like this rendition to be a part of a new planned unit development in west Killeen. The plan includes 20,000 of retail space for lease.
New housing 13.jpg

In this artist's rendition, 12 single-family homes are planned in each of seven cul-de-sacs which make up the east portion of a new planned unit development in west Killeen. Developers are requesting changes in zoning to accommodate 372 units in total.
New housing 8.jpg

This site rendering shows the layout for a new planned unit development project in west Killeen. The plan shows 300 multi-family apartment units as well as seven "loops" where single-family homes will be located. Retail space and "community commons" are depicted in red.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.