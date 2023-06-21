This site rendering shows the layout for a new planned unit development project in west Killeen. The plan shows 300 multi-family apartment units as well as seven "loops" where single-family homes will be located. Retail space and "community commons" are depicted in red.
In this artist's rendition, 12 single-family homes are planned in each of seven cul-de-sacs which make up the east portion of a new planned unit development in west Killeen. Developers are requesting changes in zoning to accommodate 372 units in total.
A new housing development — including homes, retail and three-bedroom apartments that may rent for $2,000 per month — is slated to be built in west Killeen.
Missouri-based developer Joseph Cyr made a full-color presentation to Killeen City Council members Tuesday of a planned unit development with over 370 units just off Clear Creek Road south of Shoemaker High School.
Cyr’s company, ILI Communities, LLC has filed a request for rezoning of the area to develop a mix of retail shops, multi-family housing and single-family housing.
The project will include approximately 22,000 square feet of retail space, approximately 300 multi-family apartments and 72 single-family homes within the development. He plans to build one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments which could rent for $1,200 to $2,000 per month. The single-family homes will boast two-, three- or four-bedroom plans ranging from $1,850 to $2,600 per month, depending on the floor plan. Cyr likened his vision to be comparable to other developments in Killeen such as The Doral on Trimmier Road and the ICON apartment complex further south off Clear Creek Road.
“There appears to be a shortage of quality rentals in this area,” Cyr said. “We’ve been looking in this area for quite some time.”
During a break in Tuesday’s council meeting, City Manager Kent Cagle said many companies are building housing developments in Texas, and that includes Killeen, too.
“There is a lot of interest by businesses and the general public to move to Texas,” Cagle said. “Why wouldn’t they? It’s a great place.”
In his letter of intent, Cyr describes the property as having a positive impact on surrounding property as the retail is located adjacent to existing retail on Clear Creek Drive. The multi-family units will serve as a buffer to the planned retail. The single-family homes being proposed border existing single-family homes. In addition, the development will include an activities center and on-site management.
“My company is committed to building high-quality communities with an emphasis on permanent ownership. We seek to build and hold,” Cyr told the council.
He went on to explain that he has been in operation for six years and has worked with similar developments elsewhere. Included in his presentation were renderings of other projects which have been completed.
“We studied the city’s comprehensive plan and found that you were looking for more traditional community development,” Cyr said. He pointed out that local soldiers really don’t have a housing option quite the one he is proposing.
“We are targeting the ‘renter by choice’ who, for reasons of convenience and lifestyle choose to rent instead of buying,” Cyr said.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King cited Cyr’s attention to detail and the fact that it appeared he had paid close attention to researching the comprehensive plan.
District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd, in whose district the development will be, also commended the background work done to develop a plan which could solve the shortage of multi-family housing in Killeen.
“What does the Traffic Impact Analysis propose to solve traffic issues at the intersection of Bellagio and Clear Creek,” Boyd asked, referring to the intersection at the development’s retail entrance.
Killeen Development Services Director Edwin Revelle stepped up to the podium to clarify that any requirements from the traffic analysis would have to be accommodated.
Boyd also asked what was planned in order to meet the requirements of the parkland dedication and development ordinance.
“We are committed to making a contribution in-kind of cash to meet the requirements for the ordinance,” Cyr said.
Boyd asked for a more specific description of that contribution be made available prior to the next council meeting.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales asked about the type of retailers the plan included. Cyr assured the council that plans include leasing retail space to “neighborhood” businesses.
A rendering of the retail area showed small shops, including a coffee shop.
Boyd asked about the impact this project would make on the police and fire department.
“The impact is consistent with the land use map so our future growth will be able to handle this,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said.
Police Chief Pedro Lopez was more specific.
“Anytime you have an increase in population you have an increase in calls for services,” Lopez said. “In apartment complexes we typically see thefts, motor vehicle thefts, but it’s something with our current staff I think we can handle.”
A public hearing for this project will be held during the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday.
