The established and developed housing in Bunny Trail Village shares floorplans and external design for a faster construction process.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle revealed to the Herald Wednesday that a new system started this month for collecting developer inspection fees — the latest development in a series of long-standing issues between the city government and the businesses that build new homes in Killeen.

For decades, the two sides have quarreled over the placement of mailboxes, mandatory trees and bushes in the front yards of newly built homes and other regulations. In recent weeks, the city and developers have been locking horns again — this time over inspection fees and design standards.

