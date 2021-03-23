The Killeen City Council spent the better part of Tuesday learning about a comprehensive plan being developed for the city.
The council workshop, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., took place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. Representatives from Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc gave a presentation about the plan their firm was contracted to develop, at a cost of $349,140, in November.
A comprehensive plan is a collective community vision that guides successful city growth, according to a city of Killeen news release. Through the involvement of stakeholders, the plan identifies long-term issues and builds action items for near-term efforts. Once adopted, the plan is a decision-making tool that helps inform policies and prioritize the investment of public resources to meet shared goals.
Shortly before noon, Monte Anderson, a Dallas area Realtor, and Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman, spoke on behalf of Verdunity’s plan. Studer touched on the need for getting people downtown as being critical for small entrepreneurs in that area, and to the need for clean, safe streets as well as lighting.
“Creating a business plan,” is important, Studer said.
With respect to lighting, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who cast the sole vote against approval of the plan last fall, asked about “twinkley lights,” and item she cited, and approved of, from Monday’s evening’s kickoff event for the plan, also held at the conference center. From this, she also expressed concern about telling business owners how they should or should not light the exterior of their businesses.
In response, Studer cited an example of how Pensacola used a tree to decorate a traffic roundabout at a lower cost than simply making it concrete, a decision which went over well with local residents.
Anderson, who also has served as a council member for the City of Duncanville, stressed the importance of “friendly investment capital” and cited how Duncanville, a Dallas suburb, has used tax incentives and others to attract business development.
Following this portion of the workshop, participants began hearing input on the plan from various community partners, starting with Jennifer Hetzel of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Residents can also offer their own feedback on the plan by calling 254-501-6650 or by email at comprehensiveplan@killeentexas.gov. To learn more visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/CompPlan.
