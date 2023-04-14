An eight-part series, Diabetes Undone, designed to reverse diabetes and reclaim good health is scheduled to begin April 17 at Killeen SDA Health Ministries, 4700 E. Rancier Ave.
Registration for the event is at 6:15 p.m., prior to the first session on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions continue through May 22.
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes glucose, a type of sugar in the blood. In the United States, 96 million adults reportedly have pre-diabetes, in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Prediabetes raises the risk for not only diabetes, but heart disease, and stroke. However, experts say there are ways to prevent escalation of the disease.
Join Dr. Wes Youngberg, lifestyle expert and author of “Goodbye Diabetes,” and Brenda Davis, world-renowned author and plant-based dietitian, as they guide Diabetes Undone participants through a hope-filled eight-session video course.
A $25 participant kit includes: inspiring wellness talks, expert advice, group support, cooking demonstrations, Diabetes Undone Workbook, Diabetes Undone Cookbook, 8 Laws of Health DVD, access to the video course.
