An eight-part series, Diabetes Undone, designed to reverse diabetes and reclaim good health is scheduled to begin April 17 at Killeen SDA Health Ministries, 4700 E. Rancier Ave.

Registration for the event is at 6:15 p.m., prior to the first session on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions continue through May 22.

