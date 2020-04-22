The Killeen Library will air a program of ScienceTellers on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
The program, called “Aliens: Escape from Earth,” is about two kids in a forest after a meteor shower and their adventures to help aliens they encounter, the release said. The program uses science experiments for special effects.
The program is appropriate for children of all ages.
Parents can access the program at https://zoom.us/j/99696307343 with password “science,” the release said.
