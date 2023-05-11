Texas Capitol

The Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 1613 on Thursday. The bill would make more cities eligible to receive reimbursement for lost property tax revenue due to the 100% disabled veterans tax exemption.

 Herald | File

With a new funding mechanism in place, House Bill 1613 in the 88th Texas Legislative Session is on its way to the Senate after having passed the House on Thursday. Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who authored the bill, said he is excited as it heads across the hall of the state Capitol.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we finally are getting this resolved,” Shine said in a phone interview with the Herald Thursday while he was on the House floor.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Noe Rodriguez

That is very helpful to the city of Killeen and surrounding cities. Now with this income or funds that replace those tax exemptions. Will it help lower our property taxes, for those of us that do not fall under the 100% examption? And for regular non military property owners?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.