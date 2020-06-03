Chapter 29 of the Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday with social distancing practices in place, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
Service officers will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the chapter’s headquarters, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Harker Heights, according to Ed Brown, a member of the DAV.
Service officers will be present to help veterans with benefit claims, Brown said.
DAV is a nonprofit that offers services to disabled veterans, including providing rides to appointments and helping with benefit claims, according to the DAV website.
Some of the precautions, according to the Facebook post, the chapter is taking are:
- Veterans must enter through the front door and exit through the back
- Masks are mandatory
- Social distancing will be maintained
- No children are allowed
- One person can come with the veteran
- Hand sanitizer will be available
Membership meetings will resume July 11 with the same precautions. The Facebook post did not specify the time of the meeting.
Veterans with questions can call the chapter at 254-699-6655.
