Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at midnight Monday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and Stealth Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:36 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Zephyr Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Citrine Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bonner Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Ida Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:51 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of North 10th Street.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 9:04 Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 2:18 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Stockdale Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:21 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:04 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Open container, accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest, agency assist for failure to appear, possession of marijuana was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated, accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 4:07 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
Found property was reported at 4:27 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 6:43 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Fleet was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:12 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue.
Welfare check was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Second Street.
Found property was reported at 9:07 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Main Street and East Avenue E.
An animal/domestic pet at large was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Harassment was reported at 5:21 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An unattended death was reported at 11:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
An arrest for hindering an arrest was reported at 7:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for theft was reported at 7:54 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Indecency with a child, sexual contact with a child was reported at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Found property was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Third Street.
An accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 12:32 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft of property, criminal mischief, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct, abusive language was reported at 5:34 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8;31 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An emergency order of detention for assault was reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Roy Reynolds.
Indecent exposure was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:34 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 10:47 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing and burglary of habitation was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
An accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 4:58 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Broad Street.
Found property was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday on Perkins Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.