Disconnect growing between builders, Killeen council

The Killeen City Council met with Killeen home developers and builders last week, but neither side could reach a compromise on an ordinance that left one builder threatening to leave the city.
“We will have to go out of the city to do what our buyers want from us,” Dan Brouillette of D.R. Horton said to the council.
The ordinance has been in the works since August of 2020, according to Killeen’s Director of Planning Wallis Meisher. It seeks to address what City Council members have described as “cookie-cutter” neighborhoods that force consumers to accept “samey” houses in lieu of more options.
But since the ordinance’s conception, builders and developers in Killeen have been in opposition.
Central Texas Home Builders Association president Joshua Welch was the first to come to the podium during Monday’s meeting to share his opinions. However, from the beginning there seemed to be confusion between builders and council members as to what the meeting was even about.
Welch mentioned that there wasn’t really even a specific issue that the ordinance was trying to solve, other than what seemed to be personal tastes.
“If we had good guidance from Planning and Zoning or the council then we will be working to solve an issue,” Welch said.
When asked by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown where were his specific concerns with the ordinance, Welch bluntly stated: “Well, do we even need it?”
“It’s about how our city looks when people come into Killeen,” Brown said, “When I drive through a neighborhood and I see the primary focal point is the front door and not the garage, that area just looks more opened and welcoming.”
Brown said that with houses where the garage is the primary focal point or facing the road, it just looks like “a place for you to park your car.”
Brown mentioned that houses with road-facing garages make it harder for families with three or four vehicles to park their cars in the driveway.
Brown praised the three-car garages she has seen in neighborhoods, but Welch quickly pointed out that three-car garages would be impossible to build under the ordinance being discussed.
The ordinance would have homebuilders in Killeen make garages 40% smaller than before on smaller lots.
Resident Anca Negaeu said that limiting the size of the garages would limit what could be built on a smaller lot. “I feel like you’re imposing your personal tastes on everyone else,” Negeau said.
Lee Mitchell with homebuilding company D.R. Horton approached the council to share his stance.
Mitchell has been designing homes in Killeen since 1972.
“I love side-load garages but when they bring me lots that are 65 foot wide, I have to leave 30 feet for the house to the property line to put in a driveway and then add in another 5 or 7 feet ... I mean, you do the math,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell even questioned the council on how many constituents are even complaining about the design of houses in Killeen and then expressed his frustration with the changing nature of ordinances.
“Someone else is going to come in and say that they want something completely different than before. When does it all stop?” Mitchell said.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that “it stops tonight” but Mitchell quickly fired back.
“How could you even say that when you’re not even going to be here three years down the line?” Mitchell asked.
The most telling moment was when Dan Brouillette of D.R. Horton threatened the council that D.R. Horton will leave Killeen if the ordinance is passed.
The City Council will have another meeting at 10 a.m. to further discuss the ordinance and possibly work with homebuilders on amending it.
(3) comments
It is interesting that a bunch of politicians, who probably cannot even spell the word "contractor", seem to think their knowledge of how to build a house is vastly superior to those who actually build them, What arrogance.
Dr Horton does build a lot of homes almost most are a set of floor plans are a set of about 10 or so and and at a faster rate than most. The pace of newer homes would be slower and with more restrictions other builders would not come there. Why impose more rules for businesses when they are stressed with COVID and inflation. I think they the 'leaders of Killeen could find more creative ways to improve the city with crime jobs and etc. Better ideas less rules
Oh my... A builder is threatening to take his Tonka toys and leave the city? Shocking, absolutely shocking. How long before that void is filled? 10 seconds?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.