A more than 45,000-square-foot facility just off the highway in Killeen will soon be vacant again.
A sign above the doors of Overstock Furniture & Mattress, 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, indicates that the store is closing.
Overstock sells mattresses, beds and other furniture, including couches and recliners — usually for discounted prices.
Overstock has occupied the property, which was once a hunting, fishing, and camping gear retail store, since mid 2020.
The facility was originally built in 2014 and 2015 for Gander Mountain, which opened March 13, 2015. Nearly two years to the date — March 10, 2017 — the Minnesota-based retailer announced it would close the doors of 32 underperforming stores, including the one in Killeen.
After closing, the facility was home to a seasonal Halloween store called Spirit Halloween until Overstock moved in.
Prior to moving into the Expressway facility, Overstock occupied the former Toys ‘R’ Us at 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway. It operated there until Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bought the facility.
Camping World
In late 2020, Camping World, an RV dealership, contracted with a Minnesota firm to submit a conditional use permit application to the city of Killeen to rezone the property so it could purchase it.
Jay Moore of Oppidan, Inc., made the initial pitch to the Killeen City Council on Dec. 8, 2020.
In a 4-2 vote that very night, the City Council shut down the proposed project in its tracks, rejecting Camping World’s request to rezone the property.
A month later, Camping World pulled its permit application, saying the facility would’ve been to small to house its inventory.
It is unclear what will happen with the facility once Overstock closes the doors for the final time. It is also unclear when that will be.
