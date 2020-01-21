A discounted pet vaccination event will be hosted by Killeen Animal Services from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Killeen Special Events Center, according to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Vaccinations will be given by John Tarlton, and his staff, of Austin Avenue Animal Hospital of Georgetown.
The costs of the vaccinations, according to the release, are:
- Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs: $20
- Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs: $5
- Distemper/hepatitis/parvo/corona shots for dogs: $15
- Kennel cough shots: $10
- Feline Leukemia/ PRCC vaccinations: $15
Flea and heartworm prevention medicine will also be sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.