A Georgetown veterinarian is providing his services to vaccinate area pets for a discounted price.
John Tarlton, and his staff, of Austin Avenue Animal Hospital of Georgetown, will be in Copperas Cove from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday under the pavilion at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road, according to a release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Pets must be on a leash.
The costs of the vaccinations, according to the release, are:
- Yearly vaccinations for cats and dogs: $20
- Rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs: $5
- DHLP/parvo/corona shots for dogs: $15
- Bordetella (kennel cough) shots: $10
- Feline Leukemia/PRCC vaccinations: $15
Flea and heartworm prevention medicine will also be sold.
Copperas Cove Animal Control will be offering city licenses and micro-chipping for cash or check only.
The vaccination clinic is open to the public and anyone from any area city can attend.
