Four Killeen residents, two adults and two children, were displaced after their home caught on fire early this morning in west Killeen.
According to officials, it is still unclear at this time why the home, in the 1600 block of Janis Drive, caught fire.
"It is not a total loss, but it is going to require extensive repairs before it can be lived in again," Mike Eveans with the Fire Marshal's office said. "There were no injuries reported, and Red Cross has been notified for the family."
Eveans said the fire alarm went off around 2:49 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.