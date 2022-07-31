More than 20 residents voiced their opinions during a public hearing on Tuesday about an initiative ordinance that would decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses. The Herald examined some of the claims by opponents and supporters of the ordinance and fact-checked them.
The following is what the Herald found.
Robert Sperbeck: “The ... young people are the ones who are going to suffer in this. I deal with young people who are addicted to marijuana. It is a gateway drug. That is well-known. That is federally recognized. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) states using marijuana before age 18 may affect how the brain builds connections for functions like attention, memory or learning.”
Fact: According to the CDC, limited evidence suggests that using marijuana increases the risk of using other drugs. However, people who use marijuana and eventually other drugs, including alcohol, may have a risk of dependence to them, particularly if they start using marijuana at an early age. Calling it “substance use disorder,” the CDC’s website shows that other factors can contribute to dependence or addiction, including mental-health issues such as anxiety or depression, peer pressure, family history, social isolation, lack of family involvement, drug availability and socioeconomic status. As for brain development, recent marijuana use (defined as within 24 hours) in youth and adults has an immediate impact on thinking, attention, memory, coordination, movement and time perception, according to the CDC.
Sean Price: “The marijuana today is not what I had when I was a child. It’s highly potent and extremely dangerous. There’s heightened psychogenic offenses that happen when people get into the high-grade stuff due to distillates.”
Fact: According to the CDC, daily or near daily marijuana use, especially in high doses, may cause disorientation and temporary psychosis and long-lasting mental disorders, including schizophrenia. The link between marijuana and schizophrenia is stronger in people who start using marijuana at earlier ages. And the DEA 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment shows that clandestine distillation labs are being found by law enforcement in California, “which use sophisticated equipment to remove impurities from concentrated marijuana.” That process is sometimes called “winterization” and can produce a THC product with at least 90 percent purity.
Shirley Fleming: “My husband died in the hospital in lots of pain. That was 11 years ago. He did not have the opportunity to get medical marijuana like they have now. I watched him suffer. When you finish your term here, what kind of legacy are you going to leave?”
Fact: Killeen’s initiative ordinance mandates non-enforcement of possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana, however, it does not mention medical use. Texas residents with “certain medical conditions” may qualify for participation in the state’s Compassionate Use Program, according to texas.gov.
Leo Gukeisen: “If this is passed and it is decriminalized, we’re going to have the same situation as we did when the no-knock warrants were addressed. This will only affect the city of Killeen. It does not affect Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the constable’s office, DPS. So, they can come here and still make low-level arrests for two ounces, four ounces of marijuana.”
Fact: Killeen’s initiative ordinance applies only to non-enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses by Killeen police officers.
Donald Smith: “I think we are talking around the real issue here. The issue, in my opinion, is not the police force. Responsibility for children rests primarily with ... the parents. If they’re not doing their job, we need to burn their butt. The two biggest contributors to criminal conduct is ... single-parent families. The second is repeat offenders.”
Fact: The Killeen City Council cannot compel parents to raise their children in a certain way. And according to the FBI, crime is linked to numerous factors, including population density, transient patterns, poverty level, educational, recreational and family cohesiveness, climate, effectiveness of law enforcement and residents’ crime reporting.
Gai McGee: “The impact arrests and citations have on young folks and parents affected by this because their children are cited for this is immense. You don’t know how a single citation or arrest will have an impact on a young person’s life. I think marijuana is less harmful to your body when you take that for relief of pain and for cancer survivors that have chemo.”
Fact: According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the majority of arrests for marijuana possession occur among adolescents and young adults, and they disproportionately affect young men and boys, particularly young Black men and boys. Ongoing criminal prosecution for marijuana possession has led to often permanent legal problems for these youth. Since 1991, marijuana arrests have nearly doubled, but levels of marijuana use have not declined to a similar extent.
Mellisa Brown: “This definitely puts people’s safety at risk. This doesn’t decriminalize marijuana. This doesn’t keep other agencies from coming in and arresting you, pressing charges and taking you to court. What this does is take it out of our police department’s hands.”
Fact: According to the DEA, the effect of marijuana on perception and coordination are responsible for impairments in learning, associative processes and driving abilities. Also, the proposed ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance: “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Jack Ralston: “This ordinance violates state law. This ordinance violates federal law. If the police catch you outside an area that’s supposedly a safe zone, your happy little butt ends up in jail. The petition that spawned this ordinance does not say one single word about medical marijuana.”
Fact: The initiative ordinance contradicts Title XI of the Texas Local Government Code: “The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”
Holly Teel: “If you decriminalize within the city, you’re going to do harm. How are you going to stop the gang members having a war over who gets to sell those two ounces? There’s no way you can do this. Our officers are going to have to face those who seek territory. You have made Killeen, Texas, a hotbed (for drug activity).”
Fact: According to the ACLU, more than half of all drug arrests are for marijuana offenses, yet “most of the people police are arresting aren’t kingpins.” And in Killeen, the total number of marijuana arrests from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2020, was 730. Of those, 106 are Black women and 443 are Black men, according to Killeen data. That accounts for 76% of all arrests. From Jan. 1, 2021, to May 4, 2021, the total number of marijuana arrests was 136. Of those, 25 are Black women and 80 are Black men. And that accounts for 77% of all arrests. Over both time periods, the total number of arrests for Blacks was 866, or 75.5% of all arrests. ACLU data shows that despite roughly equal use rates, Blacks are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana. Furthermore, although Blacks account for 13% of the population and only 15% of current marijuana users, since 2007 they have also consistently accounted for between 31% and 34% of marijuana possession arrests, reflecting the disparities in enforcement of prevailing laws across racial and ethnic groups throughout the United States, according to American Academy of Pediatrics.
Chris Bray: “This proposal is on par with the misguided and nationally rejected ‘Defund the Police’ movement.”
Fact: According to defundthepolice.org, “decriminalization would ensure that individuals who use, possess, or sell drugs are not subject to arrest, detention or conviction. This removes the need for a police apparatus for enforcement of ineffective drug laws. Drug laws have consistently served as vehicles for criminalizing Black, indigenous, and poor communities, contributing to racial profiling, discriminatory enforcement, and mass incarceration.”
Heather McNeely: Killeen may be very proud. It is the very first city in the state to ban no-knock warrants. This is the same. We can make a difference. In Belton, you can still beat your wife on Sundays. Are we enforcing that law? It’s still on the books.”
Fact: Killeen was one of the first cities to ban no-knock warrants in Texas, but it wasn’t the first. And the city of Belton’s code of ordinances includes no law that allows anyone’s wife to be assaulted on Sundays.
