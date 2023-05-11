A distraught woman caught the attention of a Harker Heights police officer making a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The woman, according to a witness, had been choked, police said.
The traffic stop took place around 1:25 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The officer said in an affidavit that the woman in the vehicle was “in a hysterical manner and holding her face in both hands. The victim was breathing in a shallow, rapid fashion, almost hyperventilating.”
A witness in the vehicle said she saw the woman being choked by a man later identified as Garland Anthony Darensburg, police said.
The witness told police she saw Darensburg with “both of his hands around the victim’s neck” in the parking lot of a bar about a half-mile from where the traffic stop happened.
“The witness heard the victim scream and her say choking,” police said in the affidavit. “The witness then saw the suspect push the victim back and strike her in the face with his right hand.”
The victim reportedly told the officer that she and Darensburg, an ex-boyfriend of the victim, were in the bar “when the suspect began to get jealous. They went outside the bar and the suspect put his hands on her and began choking her and the victim believed the suspect was trying to kill her,” police said.
The officer said he saw redness and scratch marks around the woman’s neck.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Darensburg on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation.
He set the bond at $50,000.
