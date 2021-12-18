Campaign offices for Democratic state House District 54 candidate Jonathan Hildner officially opened in downtown Killeen on Saturday.
Many well-known faces in Killeen’s political circles were at the event, including Councilmembers Ken Wilkerson, Rick Williams and Jennifer Gonzalez.
Democratic candidates for Bell County Commissioner Place 2 and 4, Stacey Wilson and Louie Minor, respectively, were also at the event.
More than 20 people came into the newly opened campaign office at 205 N. Gray St. to grab a quick bite and mingle.
Hildner gave a little speech to thank people for coming out to opening of his office and detail his plans for running in District 54.
“We know that Killeen has a history of low turnout, but let’s change that. This doesn’t mean that we don’t get written off and what that means is that we get drawn into districts like this,” Hildner said as he pointed over to the donut-like map of House Districts 54 and 55.
Hildner, being relatively young compared to most politicians, brought this up in his speech.
“Young people represent over 42% of the population in the state of Texas, and in our state House we have zero members that are under the age of 30,” said Hildner, who is 27. “We need to get young people more involved with politics and they need people who look like them, sound like them, and know what they have been through. And I am someone who can relate to them.”
In an interview with the Herald, Hildner spoke of his opponent, two-term incumbent Republican Brad Buckley, and redistricting.
Hildner spoke highly of Buckley, saying that neither of them have any ill will toward another.
“We need to get out of our politics the thought that if we are from two different parties that we need to dislike each other. I do believe in compromise and communication with each other and that’s something that me and Brad do very well with one another,” Hildner said.
When it comes to redistricting, Hildner believes he will not run his campagin any differently.
“I think not having a primary opponent will probably be a factor in campaigning differently but not so much because of redistricting,” Hildner said.
