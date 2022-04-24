Motorcycles, riders and enthusiasts took part in the 11th annual Do You See Me Now event which is held every year to promote driver safety awareness on the road.
The event, which started in Temple at Bell County Motorworks, opened registration for riders at 10 a.m. By 1 p.m., motorcycles took off from the parking lot there and passed through Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Kempner before finally rolling to a stop in Lampasas.
Onlookers spotted about 200 motorcycles that pulled through the entrance to the Lampasas High School and began to line up in the visitor’s parking lot.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and event chairman Bruce Raymond took ahold of a bullhorn once the crowd quieted down to say a few words.
“Was it ok?” Raymond said.
“WAS IT OK?” Raymond shouted. He went on to thank all those who participated and spoke about how important motorcycle safety is to riders and others in vehicles who share the road. He commended the group for demonstrating safety rules during the event and encouraged the crowd to stay a few more minutes to hear from the Mayor of Lampasas.
“Give yourselves a hand,” Lampasas Mayor T.J. Monroe said admonished. She continued her welcome to the city with a proclamation designating May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Lampasas.
“Motorcycle Awareness Month ... is a call to action for motorists to increase their cognizance of motorcycles in order to ensure the safety of all who share the road,” Monroe said. “Campaigns like the Do You See Me Now Motorcycle Safety and Awareness program serve to inform both riders and motorists about motorcycle safety issues in an effort to reduce motorcycle related risks, injuries and fatalities through a comprehensive approach to motorcycle safety.
“It is the responsibility of all who put themselves behind the wheel to be aware of motorcyclists and to regard them with the same respect as any other vehicle traveling our roadways,” Monroe continued. “This was a great accomplishment. Now go find a place to sit back and enjoy our beautiful community,”
