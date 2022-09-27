With the Killeen communications department funded for eight positions, city officials are trying to fill one of those jobs. That is according to the city’s website, where 37 openings are posted, including for communications coordinator.
“You think this graphic is basic?” the city wrote on its Facebook page Monday in a post about the open communications coordinator position. “Do you think this post is silly? Think you can do better? Then why are you still reading and not applying to do my job?”
The communications coordinator, with a budgeted salary of $42,616.50, works under Janell Ford, the Killeen’s executive director of communications. According to the city’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget, seven others do the same — communications manager, communications officer, executive assistant, multimedia coordinator, multimedia manager and multimedia supervisor.
The budget for those positions is $418,124, and the department budget is $766,128. Two other employees in communications work in printing services — the press operator and press supervisor.
“The Communications Department’s mission is to promote a positive city image by strategically delivering public information using a variety of mediums and to advocate the city’s local, state and federal interests,” according to the 2022-23 budget.
Other notable open positions listed on the city’s website include animal shelter manager ($55,989.65), assistant city attorney for police and fire ($80,359.34), assistant city attorney for public works ($80,359.34), deputy city secretary ($54,390.54) and city secretary ($71,459.23- $102,000).
Officials also continue to search for a city secretary after Hector Gomez, a deputy city clerk in Carlsbad, California, withdrew his candidacy in August for personal reasons. He was scheduled to be confirmed by Killeen City Council members on Aug. 23 at an annual salary of $86,000 — up from the $71,806.18 salary Lucy Aldrich received. That is a 20% increase. Aldrich had been with the city for 19 years.
One-hundred and two candidates applied for city secretary before Gomez was selected. Ford has said that previous applicants are being reconsidered.
