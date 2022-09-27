Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

With the Killeen communications department funded for eight positions, city officials are trying to fill one of those jobs. That is according to the city’s website, where 37 openings are posted, including for communications coordinator.

“You think this graphic is basic?” the city wrote on its Facebook page Monday in a post about the open communications coordinator position. “Do you think this post is silly? Think you can do better? Then why are you still reading and not applying to do my job?”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.