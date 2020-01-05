Close to one dozen area residents showed up the Central Texas College gym for the monthly Walk with a Doc program at 9 a.m. Sunday. While the host doctor typically goes over some basic nutrition facts and tips to live a healthier life, during the January event Dr. Stephen Ralph wanted to introduce walkers to a new study AdventHealth will be working on with CTC.
"This study is for people that need hip or joint replacement surgery but were deemed to be an unacceptable surgical risk," Dr. Ralph said. "The study will be a 12-week, three days a week program focusing on nutrition, physical activity and sleep and eating disorders to see if the participants can become candidates for surgery."
