AdventHealth-Central Texas, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White, will host a “walk with a doc” event Saturday in Killeen, according to a news release Thursday.
The walk-with-a-doc series takes place the second Saturday of every month and features local physicians who speak on a variety of topics.
This Saturday’s walk starts 9 a.m. at the Hansen Pavilion in Lions Club Park.
At this month’s walk, Dr. Lester Wang, a urologist, will be speaking about kidney stones and how to avoid them.
Information about future walks can be found at
AdventHealthCentralTexas.com or by calling 254-519-8200.
