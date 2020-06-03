Fort Hood will soon have 5G cell towers.
The Department of Defense has named seven U.S. military installations as the latest sites where it will conduct fifth-generation (5G) communications technology experimentation and testing. They are Naval Base Norfolk, Virginia; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California; Fort Hood, Texas; Camp Pendleton, California; and Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
This second round, referred to as Tranche 2, brings the total number of installations selected to host 5G testing to 12. This tranche builds on DOD’s previously-announced 5G communications technology prototyping and experimentation and is part of a 5G development roadmap by the Department of Defense 5G Strategy.
5G is the fifth-generation of cellular network technology. DOD’s efforts focus on large-scale experimentation and prototyping of dual-use 5G technology that will provide high speeds, quicker response times and the ability to handle many more wireless devices than current wireless technology.
