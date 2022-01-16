The Killeen Daily Herald’s education reporter, Lauren Dodd, has been promoted to metro editor.
An award-winning journalist, Dodd, 36, has worked in the newspaper industry since 2012 at publications including The Examiner, the Waco Tribune-Herald, The Seguin Gazette, The Craig Daily Press, in northwest Colorado, and other publications.
Dodd attributed her success to telling the true stories of Central Texans affected by our rapidly changing world.
“These times have been hard on all of us,” Dodd said. “Our frontline healthcare and food industry workers, our teachers and a new generation of students, our police and firefighters, our journalists — so many American families and their small businesses have been impacted by the events of the past two years.
“That’s why our work at the Killeen Daily Herald is so important. We dedicate our lives every day to telling your story, Killeen and Fort Hood’s story, without bias, to hold the powerful accountable.”
Dodd, a former KDH reporter from 2015 to 2016, was rehired in January 2021.
Last year, she helped the Herald’s newsroom provide vital coverage on the historic winter storm, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Killeen’s citywide boil-water order, important school issues, and a massive hotel fire.
The Texas Associated Press Managing Editors awarded Dodd 2015 Star Reporter of the Year.
Dodd also received a 2015 School Bell award from the Texas State Texas Teachers Association for her work covering education issues.
Dodd also earned a Bell County “Rusty Award” as the Media Person of the Year in 2015 from Bell County Judge and Commissioners’ Committee on People with Disabilities.
“My family and I love Killeen and Bell County,” she said. “At the end of each day, I’m proud to call Killeen and its historic newspaper, the Killeen Daily Herald, my home.
“I look forward to many more years serving all our readers in this diverse community."
