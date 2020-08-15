People started gathering at Petco in Harker Heights before the Fort Hood Animal Shelter event had even begun on Saturday morning.
One dog and five cats from Fort Hood’s Stray Animal Facility were brought to the Chip, Chip, Hooray event, attracting humans like Fort Hood residents Alyssa and Alex Rogers who were looking for a canine friend for their pup at home.
But it was important to them to rescue a dog, rather than purchase one.
“Some of these animals have been through stuff they never should have been through and haven’t been treated right,” Alex Rogers said. “It’s only fair for them to have a better life than what they had.”
To keep updated on animals that looking for their forever homes, check out the Facebook page for Fort Hood’s animal shelter. You do not have to be a member of the military to adopt an animal from the shelter, and adoptions are free.
The shelter is located at 4902 Engineer Drive. Call 254-287-4675 for more information.
