Killeen fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Goode Drive.
According to an investigator with the fire marshal's office, firefighters were on scene around 4:30 p.m. working to put out the fire.
The resident was not home at the time of the fire, but a dog was in the house. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog with no injuries.
According to the investigator, the home was declared inhabitable, but there was substantial fire damage to the living room while most of the rest of the house received smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No other information was readily available.
