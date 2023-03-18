HARKER HEIGHTS — What was once an event called “Paws in the Park,” sponsored by the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center changed its name to “Barks and Rec,” and drew about 40 pet owners and their pets to the parking lot of the adoption center Friday evening for two hours of free microchipping, vendors, dog and family caricature drawings, snow cones and a fire dog bounce house for the children.
Rose Ramon, adoption coordinator at the pet center, told the Herald that the event was a combined effort of Parks and Recreation, the activities center and the pet adoption center.
“We wanted a fresh approach to this endeavor and the activity center staff did a great job of getting the bounce house and vendors and gave us their insight in the planning and changing the location from Carl Levin Park to our home here on Indian Trail,” Ramon said.
Contests were held including “Best Dressed Dog,” and “Dog and Owner Look Alike.” A movie was planned to be shown on the lawn at the Heights Library at 8 p.m. but Sarah Gibbs of the Activities Center announced it was being postponed to a later date because of the cold weather.
Vendor Stephen Romero and his daughter from Hutto were hired to draw caricatures of the dogs with their families.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 to 30 years and my daughter has been drawing for 10 years. We try to capture the personality of the entire family,” Romero said,
Fabian Medina, Jackie Silva and Aracely Silva along with their dogs Riley and Banito were one of the families who attended “Barks and Rec” and said they read about the event on Facebook.
Michael and Stefania Gusek and their dog, Pippin, from Harker Heights came out to the event to socialize their dog and see what was going on in the community.
