HARKER HEIGHTS — What was once an event called “Paws in the Park,” sponsored by the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center changed its name to “Barks and Rec,” and drew about 40 pet owners and their pets to the parking lot of the adoption center Friday evening for two hours of free microchipping, vendors, dog and family caricature drawings, snow cones and a fire dog bounce house for the children.

Rose Ramon, adoption coordinator at the pet center, told the Herald that the event was a combined effort of Parks and Recreation, the activities center and the pet adoption center.

