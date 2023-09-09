The City of Killeen hosted the second annual Bow Wow Luau on Saturday at the Killeen Family Aquatic Center.
What used to be Barktober Fest has now become a grand finale to the nice summer weather for dogs and their families.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 6:26 pm
About 20 families were on hand around 11 a.m. Saturday for the three-hour event, which ended at 1 p.m.
“We want people to just come out, relax and let their dogs have some fun before the weather cools off.” Event Coordinator Denise Colley said.
The event was the last celebration of summer for many who have recently returned to school, and it gave them a chance to spend some time with their dogs out in the summer heat.
Colley decided to open the event up to accepting donations, and allowing local businesses to come out and promote their business this year.
Some of the local businesses included Poop ’em and Scoop ’em, Pet Supplies Plus, A Pup’s Life and more.
“We really wanted come see and just have some fun,” attendee Brenda Turner-Gablein said as she held up her puppy, Mazie.
Turner-Gablein decided to bring her 5-month-old mini daschund to the event for first time to get some puppy-socialization and enjoy the pool before it closes for the season.
“This really is so fun and great for the dogs. I just love it,” Turner-Gablein said.
Those attending the event had the opportunity to enter their dogs in a costume contest, enjoy giveaways, take photos at the pup-arazzi photo booth and allow their pups to have fun with their furry friends.
