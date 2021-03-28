Dozens of dogs and their family members descended on Purser Family Park Saturday afternoon for the 5th annual Paws in the Park event hosted by the city of Harker Heights.
“This is our fifth year doing Paws in the Park and my third year helping with it,” Harker Heights Activity Coordinator Sara Gibbs said. “We’re really excited to bring the community together and have a little event for everybody’s dogs.”
Harker Heights Pet Adoption, Texas Humane Heroes, Doggy Mine Sweepers, Rags to Rich’s, and Three Bandits Dog Barkery were on site providing pet adoptions, free dog treats and business information to attendees.
Paws in the Park featured five contests this year with awards and prizes going to the lucky dog winners.
“We’ll be having contests this year, so that’s new,” Gibbs said. “Some of the vendors we have this year are new. Some of the vendors have dog treats and pet adoptions taking place today.
“The agility course is open and owners can try their luck at he contests as well.”
Rags to Rich’s offered free dog treats for passersby.
“We have some treats for the kids and dogs, and we have a little pool there for our dogs to bob for treats,” Rags to Rich’s owner Elizabeth Rich said. Rags to Rich’s offers dog boarding, dog daycare and grooming.
Dozens of people and their pups enjoyed socializing with other puppies during the event Saturday.
“We have a new pup over here, Karina, who we want to get socialized, so we thought we’d come out and bring her around some other dogs,” Sue Armstrong, of Belton, said.
Texas Humane Heroes had at least five dogs on hand looking for forever homes at Paws in the Park. The nonprofit has about 50 cats and dogs available for adoption at their location in Killeen. Find a list of their available adoptable pets here: https://humaneheroes.org/.
”We’re here trying to get some animals some homes today,” Texas Humane Heroes employee Tasha Adams said. “We’re a rescue organization that rescues from all the kill shelters across the state. So any animal that we have here, or at our facility, was going to be on death row at some point because there were too many dogs, or they’d been there too long, so we go in there and we rescue.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.