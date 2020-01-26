When people generally go to a bar, there are many common noises they expect to hear: Music, laughter, a sports game or two, and people just generally having a good time. One sound people don’t really associate with bars is barking, but that was a lot of what was heard at the The Loft Taproom’s first Dog Day adoption event Sunday.
Located at 4110 S. Clear Creek Road Suite 106, The Loft Taproom invited area residents to come out and visit with various pet adoption organizations to see if they might want to adopt a new furry friend to take home.
“My whole life my family has been very pet friendly, and we wanted to hold some kind of event to help get these dogs adopted,” bar owner Paul Dominguez said. “This is our first event, but really I would like to do this about once a month.”
Many visitors dropped by the location Sunday to look at the dogs available for adoption. One family said they were looking for the son’s first dog.
“We are actually looking to get our first dog today,” Vivian Walker said while her son, Corey, 7, played with many of the pets available. “My family has had several dogs before, but this will be his first dog. A lot of our family members have dogs that he loves to play with when we visit them.”
Many of the vendors and organizations at the event were happy to participate and receive some extra exposure for their business.
“I thought it was quite interesting to do this at a bar,” Tasha Adams with Texas Humane Heroes said. “It’s rare to see a bar promoting adoptions, but this is a good thing. I’m always glad to see people who like animals, because to me it seems like they have softer hearts.”
While the first adoption event specifically focused on dogs, Dominguez said he was open to including cats and even other animals in future events after customers and area residents reached out to him on social media and asked if he would feature more than just dogs.
In addition to adoptions being available at the event, Central Texas Lost & Found Pets were also offering discounted microchipping services, allowing customers to bring pets they already had to event to get them chipped for only $10.
While the date isn’t fully confirmed yet, Dominguez said he hopes to host the next Dog Day event starting at noon on Feb. 23.
