HARKER HEIGHTS — Dogs and humans gathered at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights on Saturday as part of the fourth Paws in the Park event hosted by the city of Harker Heights.
Residents were able to visit with local vendors both related to dogs and not, and they could enter contests such as best dressed, best look alike and biggest and smallest dog.
The event also included an agility course that the dogs could work through.
Sara Gibbs is the activities coordinator for the city of Harker Heights and she spoke about why the event was important.
“I feel this is an important event. It brings the family together, it also gets the dogs included and out and about,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs also said residents were also able to meet with local vendors to find out what dog services are offered in Harker Heights and the surrounding areas.
Samantha Bautista was at the park with her 13-week-old golden retriever, Guinness, to allow her dog to socialize.
“I think it’s a really good event to bring the community together especially with it being a military town and constant new people moving. It’s good to get everyone together and everyone be able to connect,” Bautista said.
Thomas Paugh is a Fort Hood resident with a 6-year-old Siberian husky named Bear.
Paugh was at the event to allow Bear to interact with other dogs and keep up with the community.
“I think (the event) is a really good idea that brings a lot of people together and lets the dog interact with other dogs and see how their personality is with other breeds,” Paugh said.
