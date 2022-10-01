Who let the dogs out?
The city of Killeen did, and the 150 pets taken to the Killeen Family Aquatic Center on Saturday for Bow Wow Luau loved every minute of it.
“It’s been great for him,” said Jordan Brown, owner of 3-year-old Nino, an English bulldog.
Brown said he brought Nino out for the dog’s birthday weekend, and the large bulldog seemed happy to get his feet wet and pant lazily at the menagerie of dogs.
Lisa and Abby Roberts, a mother and daughter who collectively owned three corgis, said the event was a rare opportunity for their pets to splash around in water.
“They love to swim, but we don’t have that many opportunities,” Lisa Roberts said while gesturing at a golden corgi equipped with an orange life vest. “We’ve been doing this every year.”
Both Roberts came for the event from outside of Killeen, as the mother lives in Nolanville and the daughter in Harker Heights. The drive, they both agreed, is worth the trip.
For the most part, the dogs played around the park’s splash pad, but some stronger swimmers could be seen in the pool below the water slides. Owners played catch with balls and Frisbees, and it was clear on Saturday that both pets and owners were happy for an opportunity to meet others.
The dogs were kept inside the park by the fence and the front gate was closed, but unlocked. Outside the park, about 12 vendors had set up booths, advertising everything from custom coasters to scented candles and even hand-made wooden furniture.
The event formerly known as Barktoberfest ended at 1 p.m. Saturday after having run for about four hours.
The aquatic center closed down to the general public for swimming last month, and won’t open back up until next year.
