The Justice Department announced a settlement with the City of Killeen to bring 21 of its public facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Wednesday.
Killeen must provide equal access in its programs, services, facilities and activities to individuals with disabilities, including veterans, a news release said. Killeen is home to a large population of disabled veterans, active duty military service members, retirees and their families.
“The City of Killeen will comply with this agreement and make the improvements as prescribed,” Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Wednesday evening. “Staff is currently working to create a plan of action and will provide more information as it becomes available. These improvements will enhance the accessibility of many of our facilities and programs, and we look forward to better serving our residents.”
The agreement is part of the department’s commitment to ensuring that civic institutions comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a news release said Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the City of Killeen will remove barriers to access in buildings such as City Hall, police stations, libraries, technology centers, community centers and places of recreation.
Some 21 city-owned facilities were cited in the agreement, including from Lions Club Park, the Family Recreation Center Athletic Complex, and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“The City of Killeen has committed to removing barriers to civic participation for individuals with disabilities, including the many veterans who call our district home,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley Hoff for the Western District of Texas. “Our office remains dedicated to supporting efforts to improve access and inclusion for individuals with disabilities.”
The agreement requires the city to make changes to its facilities so that parking, routes into the buildings, entrances, restrooms, signage, service counters and drinking fountains are accessible to people with disabilities, and that auditoriums and arenas have the required wheelchair and companion seating, according to the news release.
The agreement also requires the city to provide aids and services to ensure effective communication for individuals with hearing disabilities, establish accessible emergency shelters and services, assure that its websites are accessible to individuals with disabilities and implement a plan for the accessibility of sidewalks and curb cuts within the city.
“The Americans with Disabilities Act mandates that individuals with disabilities have equal access to civic programs, services and facilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring that cities and other public entities eliminate physical and communication barriers that prevent individuals with disabilities from participating fully in community life.
“We commend the City of Killeen for its commitment to working with the Civil Rights Division to ensure equal access for individuals with disabilities, including veterans.”
Read the full agreement here: https://bit.ly/3y9tEr1.
