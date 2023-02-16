ELPSS Career Institute in Killeen and its director, Ricky J. Daniels Jr., were ordered on Wednesday to U.S. District Court in Waco to pay more than $9 million in damages and civil penalties.
The judgement was made under the False Claims Act for defrauding the Post-9/11 GI Bill, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
“The Post-9/11 GI Bill provides financial support to members of the military, veterans and eligible dependents who enroll in certain education programs,” the news release shows. “A non-accredited career school such as ELPSS Career Institute must operate for at least two years before it may enroll students receiving Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. This requirement is intended to limit the payment of veterans’ benefits to established courses offered at a reasonable cost by seasoned institutions.”
According to its Facebook page, ELPSS Career Institute is at 1300 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., but it no longer appeared to be open on Thursday. The school taught courses in marketing, accounting, employment law, starting a small business and others.
The school’s last post on Facebook was in August 2017, when the school announced it had 10 scholarships available for a solar energy training program.
“ELPSS Career Institute is proud to be serving the Killeen/Ft. Hood Area. Earn a Certificate in a field that is demand,” according to the Facebook page.
In October 2020, the U.S. filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging that Daniels had falsely certified to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Texas Veterans Commission that ELPSS Career Institute had been in operation for more than two years to obtain approval to enroll Post-9/11 GI Bill students.
“The United States alleged that Daniels formed ELPSS Career Institute less than a year before applying for approval,” according to the news release. “According to the United States, Daniels provided student files from an unaffiliated school in El Paso to the TVC when it conducted a site visit to verify the school’s dates of operation.”
Following discovery, the U.S. sought summary judgment under the False Claims Act, allowing the government to recover three times the amount of funds fraudulently obtained plus a civil penalty for each false claim.
“A magistrate judge concluded that the undisputed evidence showed that Daniels knowingly made a false certification regarding ELPSS Career Institute’s compliance with the two-year requirement; that the false certification was material to the VA’s decision to allow ELPSS Career Institute to receive tuition reimbursement for veterans receiving Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits; and that the false certification caused the VA to disburse more than $2.3 million to the school,” according to the news release.
U.S. District Judge Alan D. Judge Albright adopted the magistrate judge’s report and recommendation, granting the government’s motion and awarding it $9.02 million.
“Fraud on the Post-9/11 GI Bill threatens the integrity of education benefits provided to military veterans and their families,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in the news release. “This office is committed to holding accountable anyone who undermines the critical benefit programs that assist those who serve our country.”
The VA Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.
