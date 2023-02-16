ELPSS Career Institute

A screenshot of ELPSS Career Institute's Facebook page shows its last post was on Aug. 29, 2017.

ELPSS Career Institute in Killeen and its director, Ricky J. Daniels Jr., were ordered on Wednesday to U.S. District Court in Waco to pay more than $9 million in damages and civil penalties.

The judgement was made under the False Claims Act for defrauding the Post-9/11 GI Bill, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

