For most, a rainy day forces one to stay indoors, but for some area residents, they found other ways to spend their time.
With rain predicted to continue for several days this week, some people are looking for indoor activities, to enjoy.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For most, a rainy day forces one to stay indoors, but for some area residents, they found other ways to spend their time.
With rain predicted to continue for several days this week, some people are looking for indoor activities, to enjoy.
The Killeen area has several venues that lend themselves to fun or at least an interesting alternative to getting wet, for the most part.
For those who don’t mind going out in dreary weather, here are a few suggestions in the Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights areas.
Hang out at the movies
The Regal Cinema in Killeen has 14 screens for movie entertainment. The Cinemark at Market Heights in Harker Heights has 16 screens and the Cinergy in Copperas Cove has eight screens. Each theater offers a comprehensive list of top movies of the day and some theaters offer more than just films.
All of these locations have arcade games and a kitchen which prepares theater favorites as well as some trendy options. Check their individual websites to see what can be found at the local movie theaters.
Go shopping
Some folks don’t wait until it rains to go shopping, but it can be a nice way to spend a rainy afternoon.
Currently, the area has only one “indoor” mall, in Killeen. But, there are hundreds of stores in lots of locations throughout this area. Most are only a brief walk from your vehicle to the front door.
“I don’t like getting out in the rain much,” Gwen Jerald of Harker Heights said. “But, I won’t melt, and I really need to shop for a new raincoat.”
Work it out
No need to list the number of area gyms, there seems to be one on every corner. Memberships are not always necessary and many gyms offer at least one visit with no fees--so one can see if it fits their needs.
In addition to all their equipment, larger gyms may offer daycare, snacks, sauna, massage or classes.
“I always feel better if I get to the gym at least twice a week,” Gina Sorenson of Killeen said. “I have a membership here.
Even the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic exercise, or a combination of both.
Recreation
The Killeen-Fort Hood area has a variety of indoor recreation locations including Urban Air, Altitude Trampoline Park, Axe Monkeys, Axed Out, the Killeen Family Recreation Center, the Harker Heights Recreation Center and two bowling alleys.
If these options sound like a fun time, check out Google for more information.
Read a book — or three
Public libraries are great indoor resources — and not just for readers anymore. There are two public libraries in Killeen, one library in Harker Heights and one in Copperas Cove.
Libraries offer many resources other than books. They have videos, computer access and many age-appropriate classes and workshops. Check their websites for information about hours and resources.
Staying home
Indoor activities may mean not leaving your home at all. For those who prefer to stay dry in the comfort of one’s own walls, there are also lots of activities which could make one forget about the raindrops outside.
It might be the perfect time to learn a new recipe or make a new craft
There are lots of great “how to” videos out there now. By the time the rain stops, one could have created a household decoration or a necessity.
A deck of cards or a board game could offer hours of entertainment, even if it is only solitaire. Puzzles can alos be a good source for entertainment and a large one may take several days.
Another relaxing idea might be to try an idea from Killeen resident, Myra Wyscwick.
“I get all my lotions and oils and soaps out and treat myself to a spa day,” Wyscwick said. “Hot water, good music and maybe a glass of wine will do wonders to lift my mood.”
Speaking of music, there is always a classic way to embrace the wet weather. Suit up, go outside and dance in the rain.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.