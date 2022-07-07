There’s plenty to do in the area for the upcoming week, but some of the many highlights include the Toughest 10K in Texas, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Outdoor Movie Night, Texas Barbecue Festival, Youth NFL Football ProCamp, and much more. Find details for these, and see what else is happening, in the listing below.
Local Events
The Lampasas Spring Ho Festivalis happening now through July 10 at various locations in the Lampasas area. There will be a pageant, fireworks show, parade, shopping, games, a carnival, competitions, and live music performances by The Bellamy Brothers, Mike Ryan, and more. Go to https://springho.com/schedule/ for a full schedule of events.
The Phantom Warrior Scramble will be at 9 a.m. July 8 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381
Legends Way, Fort Hood. Cost is $40 per person with a $5 optional mulligan for the four-person scramble.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of its newest production, “Newsies,” at 7:30 p.m. July 8 and 9, and 2:30 p.m. July 10. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://bit.ly/3ykIpcs to purchase in advance.
The Toughest 10K in Texas 5K & 1-Mile Run will be at 7 a.m. July 9 at Hancock Park Golf Course Pavilion, 1406 Highway 281, Lampasas. Cost is $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K, and $20 for the 1-mile race. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Lampasas/Tougest10K for more information and online registration. On-site registration will be from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road in Belton, will host Outdoor Movie Night at 8 p.m. July 9. The featured movie will be “Dog” and will start at 9 p.m. Attendees can bring a lawn chair, blanket, and snacks. Cost is $10 per car load.
The Team JLyons Hobby & Collectibles/Arts & Crafts Trade Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Admission is $2 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. Go to https://bit.ly/3bWDiHz for more information.
The Fort Hood Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, will host an Autograph Signing with Andrew Beck, tight end for the Denver Broncos, at 4:30 p.m. July 9. The first 150 attendees will receive a free autograph.
A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market’s Christmas in July event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 West Loop 121, Belton. Early opportunities to get Christmas shopping done will be available from a variety of vendors. Admission is $6 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Temple Small Business Coalition is hosting the Summer Market & Food Truck Frenzy from 2 to 8 p.m. July 9 at 2 N. Main St., Temple. There will be vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, live music, and more at this event.
The inaugural Texas Barbecue Festival will be from 1 to 5 p.m. July 10 at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. General admission is $75 per person and will include food samples from over 25 Texas BBQ joints, live music by Wilder Blue and Zane Williams, and more. Go to https://bit.ly/3uwmKgl to purchase tickets in advance.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Library and Parks and Recreation Department will host the family-friendly Miller Springs Park Hike at 8 a.m. July 9 at 1473 Farm-to-Market 2271, Belton. This will include a 3-mile hike and short cave exploration. This event is free and open to participants 10 years old and up. Go to https://bit.ly/3ymTEAT to register; spaces are limited.
The Youth NFL Football ProCamp, hosted by Andrew Beck, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 9 and 9 a.m. to noon July 10 at Fort Hood Stadium, 50029 Hood Stadium Road. Cost is free and open to boys and girls in first through eighth grades, who are dependents of active duty, retirees and DoD civilian employees. Call the Youth Sports Office at 254-288-3770 or go to https://bit.ly/3Percbr to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting Summer Camp for kids ages 5 to 12 years old from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now through Aug. 12. Each week is $72 per child. Lunch is provided every day and crafts, activities, pool time, and more will be available. Register in person at the office, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Call 254-542-2719 or email amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting the 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. There will also be a Teen Anime Club for ages 12 and up from 3 to 5 p.m. July 11 and 25. The library still posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host an Austin Reptile Service event at 10 a.m. July 12 which will feature the opportunity to see over a dozen snakes, lizards, and more.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from July 8- 13, will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 8:45 p.m. and “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program from June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, is hosting live music by Scratch 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 8. Cover is $10.
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will feature a live concert by the Brazos Brothers from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 8 at Lions Park (Sam Farrow) Amphitheater, 4205-4319 Lions Park Drive, Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in July. Admission is free.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter Acoustic Lunch with live music by Adam Hood and Nathan Colt Young, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon July 8.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight July 8. Cover: $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 9. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Beth Lee & The Breakupsfrom 6 to 9 p.m. July 8, Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. July 10.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Musician Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 13. All experience levels are welcome.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. July 9 and Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. July 10.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Erica Michelle at 8 p.m. July 9, and Taylor Graves at 4 p.m. July 10.
Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, is hosting a live music concert with William Clark Green at 6 p.m. July 9. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of, or $35 to bring your own lawn chair for the reserved seating section. Tables for groups are also available. Go to https://bit.ly/3PsDiOn to purchase in advance.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted for free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Summer Fun for Early Learners program from 10 a.m. to noon July 12- 15 with themes on archaeology, the Chisolm Trail, agriculture, and coding. These events are come-and-go, and free to attend for kids 6 and under and their families. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
