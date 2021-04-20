Thousands of dollars of donations have poured in for two young locals who died in two separate vehicle-related incidents last week.
One of the GoFundMe fundraisers is still slightly shy of its goal, while the other has surpassed its goal.
As of around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the GoFundMe page for 24-year-old Leon Garcia, who died when he exited a moving vehicle, has raised a total of $5,270 from 66 donors. It is shy of the $7,000 goal.
It was created Saturday, not long after Garcia’s death on April 14, to help the family with funeral expenses.
He hit his head on the pavement when he exited his mother’s moving car on Stefek Drive, a residential street near South Fort Hood Street.
His mother, Sandra Garcia, told the Herald last week that she and her son had gotten into an argument shortly before he exited the vehicle.
Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe for him can go to http://bit.ly/GFMGarcia.
Julianna Allen
A GoFundMe was also recently created for Julianna Rae Allen, the 18-year-old Harker Heights High School senior who died when the vehicle she was driving Friday morning struck the Killeen welcome sign on Interstate 14.
As of around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the GoFundMe page had raised $12,544, surpassing the $10,000 goal. At that time, a total of 125 people had donated.
The GoFundMe was created by Ashley Tibbetts shortly after Allen’s death, with all funds raised going to Allen’s father to cover funeral expenses and to support him through the tough time, according to a spokesperson for GoFundMe.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Allen lost control of her vehicle which left the roadway and sliding sideways, eventually rolled onto the driver’s side before striking the sign, police said.
Allen was on her way to work at a Shipley Do-Nuts, the GoFundMe page said.
Anyone interested in donating, can do so at http://bit.ly/GFMAllen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.