Multiple local shops and stores will be hosting a pizza party for the children of the Garden of Hope Foster Care Center on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Once everyone has eaten, Santa will make an appearance to give children presents and take photos.
Donations needed are toiletries, new unwrapped toys, gift cards and cash donations for around 30 children ages 0-17.
“It’s a community effort and I know that if we all come together, it would be awesome especially for the kids.” said Gerry Ramstone, store owner and event coordinator.
Donations can be left at Ramstone’s store, which is also named Gerry Ramstone, inside the Killeen Mall. For more information on how to donate or contribute, call 512-906-4965.
