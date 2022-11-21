Donations are being sought for Killeen Animal Services as temperatures continue to drop.
“The animals in their facility are in desperate need of new or slightly used blankets and towels,” according to a news release. “The items ensure the dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.