Katlin Kizito, Killeen's downtown revitalization director, has recommended the creation of an advisory committee to help spur growth in the area.

Killeen city officials are seeking applicants to form a downtown advisory committee which will advise city staff on matters relating to the city’s Downtown Revitalization Program.

According to a city release issued this week, the 11-person committee will provide volunteer support, additional fundraising and advocacy for the revitalization program.

