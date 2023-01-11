Killeen city officials are seeking applicants to form a downtown advisory committee which will advise city staff on matters relating to the city’s Downtown Revitalization Program.
According to a city release issued this week, the 11-person committee will provide volunteer support, additional fundraising and advocacy for the revitalization program.
“The Committee will study, recommend and review policies, programs, and concepts utilized in other communities which are designed to increase the economic vitality of Downtown, enhance the physical
and visual assets, promote a positive image, showcase the unique characteristics of downtown, and create a strong foundation for a sustainable revitalization effort, including cultivating partnerships, community involvement and resources for downtown,” the release said.
Once chosen, committee members will meet quarterly and will include one representative from each of the following entities: Killeen Arts Commission, Heritage Preservation Board, Fort Hood, Downtown Merchants Association, Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
According to the release, there will be four members who will be chosen from applicants who are “City of Killeen community member-business leaders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.