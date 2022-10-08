Lured by the promise of free food and good music, about 70 people came out to Viva Fiesta Killeen on Saturday afternoon.
The event, put on by the City of Killeen in conjunction with District 17 of LULAC, featured about 37 vendors, live music and plenty of food.
“So far, the reception has been great,” LULAC District 17 Director Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia said Saturday. “This has really been a community event.”
Carrillo-Tapia said that LULAC worked with “any Latino organization” they could find.
“I would consider this event a success if it’s a community coming together,” she said.
Some of the vendors featured sold food like street corn and, sweet tea and mahalo, and others, like 12-year-old Latitus Reason, sold lemonade for just a dollar.
The reason for so many vendors, Carrillo-Tapia said, was because there was no cost to entry.
Many attendees of the event could be seen sitting on the sidewalk or on lawn chairs listening to the music and watching the event from the sidelines.
Several people tried their hand at the GoArmy tent, attempting to lift the 135-pound deadlift bar, and others played cornhole across the street.
Some residents noted a “general lack of things to do” but still stated that the event was “a good time.”
“I love this!” Dallas resident Becky Luna said. “I was just in town visiting my friends and I’m having a great time.”
Maria Camargo, a Killeen resident, said that she loved the Latin food and music.
Several of the vendors on display Saturday included political messaging, including candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
