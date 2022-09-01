Three of four American Rescue Plan Act Downtown Start-up Grant recipients have signed contracts with Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, with four others scheduled to eventually do the same.
“The recipients present were Antonia Ringgold with Space Create, Sharon Hines with Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge and Chris Tootle with Braids and Brows by Chris,” according to a news release. “Four more businesses (Let’s Eat Texas, Khaniesiology, Aromas Cigar Lounge and Rincon de Panama) are scheduled to sign contracts on future dates. In all, the seven recipients were awarded grants totaling a combined $965,812.”
On July 12, Killeen City Council members unanimously authorized Cagle to “negotiate and execute contracts with selected recipients for the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program.” Their grant awards:
Aromas Cigar Lounge, $239,953
Rincon de Panama, $87,500
Braids and Brows by Chris, $19,781.
“The Downtown Killeen Start-Up Grants have allowed local businesses and entrepreneurs to dream of what is possible in our downtown,” said Kate Kizito, the city’s new downtown revitalization director. “I am excited to see established businesses like Rincon de Panama use these funds to renovate, and Let’s Eat Texas use the grant to reopen their dining room after COVID-19 shut it down. Still, I am most excited to see five new businesses renovate and reactivate currently vacant buildings downtown.”
Kizito’s first day on the job was Aug. 15.
“Space Create is an answer to a need in our community, a need for creatives to have a space with state-of-the-art equipment and spaces in their back yard,” Ringgold said in the news release. “Creatives in our community deserve to have a space for cultivating and enriching their skills and talents without leaving to places like Austin and Dallas.”
According to the news release, Hines said she opened her business, Twice As Funny, because she saw a need in the community for entertainment.
“I think Killeen is long overdue for a place like this downtown,” she said. “I believe comedy brings the community together.”
Tootle said she has been braiding since she was 16 and when the pandemic arrived, it was the best way for her to support her family as a single mom and disabled veteran.
“Unfortunately, a lot of places that are hiring say they support veterans or people with disabilities,” Tootle said in the news release. “Still, they are unwilling to help us when we need it. So, starting my business was important not only for me but those who are going to be working in Braids and Brows that are also looking for a safe place to work and support their families.”
According to documents, the city of Killeen through the American Rescue Plan Act is “making assistance available to entrepreneurs interested in starting or expanding businesses within the north Killeen and historic downtown area.” The program is intended to “build stronger communities and allow more access to economic opportunities in areas disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Funded through part of the city’s allocated ARPA funds, the Small Business Relief Program and the North Killeen Downtown Start-Up Program have been allocated $1 million.
President Joe Biden signed ARPA into law in 2021 — a nearly $2.9 trillion economic stimulus bill that allocated $350 billion from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund for state and local governments.
