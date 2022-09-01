City grants

Chris Tootle (left) of Braids and Brows by Chris signs a contract with Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle for an American Rescue Plan Act Downtown Start-Up Grant this week at Killeen City Hall. The business is one of seven to receive grants totaling $965,812.

 Courtesy image

Three of four American Rescue Plan Act Downtown Start-up Grant recipients have signed contracts with Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, with four others scheduled to eventually do the same.

“The recipients present were Antonia Ringgold with Space Create, Sharon Hines with Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge and Chris Tootle with Braids and Brows by Chris,” according to a news release. “Four more businesses (Let’s Eat Texas, Khaniesiology, Aromas Cigar Lounge and Rincon de Panama) are scheduled to sign contracts on future dates. In all, the seven recipients were awarded grants totaling a combined $965,812.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.