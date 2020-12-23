As a continuation of the toy giveaway on Saturday in downtown Killeen, Kingdom of Judah Outreach Ministries gave away more toys Wednesday morning and evening.
Roxanne Gibson, pastor and evangelist of Kingdom of Judah Outreach Ministries and Holy Mountain Church International, said since Saturday, her ministry has given out a total of around 300 toys.
Local businesses, such as Bill's Towing, H-E-B and Dollar General helped make the giveaway possible.
“It meant hope for children,” Gibson said Wednesday. “It meant hope, it meant love, it meant they are not forgotten in the time of a pandemic.”
Gibson had arranged for a homeless man, Jamar Wheeler, to pick up three toys from the office of Holy Mountain Church International on North Gray Street in Killeen.
Gibson’s ministry operates out of the church.
Wheeler was grateful for the support of the church.
He chose to give a written statement as opposed to offering a verbal comment.
Wheeler’s statement said: “I (am) Jamar Wheeler and I’m from Newark N.J. and I’m very amazed how they take care of the homeless in Killeen TX thank yall very much And may god bless yall. It was a hard year for all of us in this county with this virus.”
Gibson said she has a love and a passion for those who are homeless. She also said it feels good to put a smile on a child's face.
“Take care of the children,” Gibson said. “For one day, they will take care of you.”
Gibson said the church is taking donations of anything — toys, food, clothes, blankets, hats, gloves, monetary donations, etc. — at the church office, 804 N. Gray St., Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gibson said her ministry is in need of monetary donations to purchase or lease a new building for the Kingdom of Judah Women & Children Crisis Shelter after the building that once was used for the shelter was no longer able to be used, so all of the clients are back on the street.
"We're just trying to get another building," Gibson said. "... We don't have a building no more, so what I'm doing is trying to get us another building ... We need a building to put these women and children."
She requested that all people making a donation call her first at 737-758-8107.
