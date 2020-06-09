Around 20 vendors are expected at the weekly Downtown Killeen Farmers Market, according to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
When the market opened on May 19, there were around a dozen vendors.
The farmers market continues to operate from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and North Eighth Street, the release from Shine said.
"Local farmers, bakers and specialty product makers will have tents to sell their goods like fruits and vegetables, pastries, honey, spices, sauces and even dog treats," the release said.
Vendors who want to reserve a spot should call Killeen Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
