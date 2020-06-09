A few more vendors set up shop in north Killeen for the weekly Downtown Killeen Farmers Market.
Sixteen vendors were present Tuesday, up from around a dozen on the first day of the market, which was May 19.
The farmers market operates from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between North Gray Street and North Eighth Street.
The new weekly market is the first farmers market in downtown Killeen since 2018.
Vendors who wish to sell their items can call Killeen Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641 to reserve a spot.
