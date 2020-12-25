Downtown Killeen was mostly quiet on Christmas morning, save for a group of dedicated volunteers preparing Christmas meals for first responders and others throughout the community.
As of 9:30 a.m., about eight to ten volunteers were on hand, and hard at work, at Jesus Hope and Love Mission. Christmas dinner, prepared in dozens of plastic containers, included ham, turkey, vegetables, stuffing, cranberries and other items.
“They always go the extra mile,” Pastor Steve Chae said of the volunteers who took part in the annual event.
After putting the meals together, volunteers began to deliver them to police and fire stations in Killeen and Harker Heights and other community locations, as well as serving them to the homeless and others there at the mission, located on North 4th Street. Tables were set up outside for guests to have an early Christmas meal, shortly before 11 a.m.
“It’s going good,” volunteer Dwayne Roberson said at approximately 9:35 a.m. as the preparation began, noting that due to COVID-19 the meals were served outside and delivered this year, instead of being served inside the mission. “Before, when we didn’t have the virus, it would be in here.”
Longtime Killeen resident Pat Galanffy was one of the volunteers who helped out.
“I was just excited that I got to wear my Christmas mask,” she said.
Galanffy and fellow volunteer Emmanuel Ramos, also of Killeen, delivered the first 48 prepared meals to the Killeen Central Fire Station. Capt. Marcus Stillwell, the ranking officer on duty, said that there were meals for each Killeen Fire Department members who was on duty for the day, and shortly after members of other stations began to arrive and pick them up to deliver back to their respective fire houses.
“It’s been relatively slow,” Stillwell said of how the day was going so far. “We’re very thankful for the outreach from the community.”
