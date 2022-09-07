parking lots

The three parking lots highlighted in red will be closed Sept. 15 for improvements. They are all expected to reopen on Sept. 16.

 Courtesy Photo

Three public parking lots in downtown Killeen will be closed all day Sept. 15 for improvements, city officials announced Wednesday.

The parking lots are all between North Second Street and North Eighth Street north of the railroad tracks and south of Santa Fe Plaza Drive. The lots are expected to reopen Sept. 16, city officials said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.