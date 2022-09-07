Three public parking lots in downtown Killeen will be closed all day Sept. 15 for improvements, city officials announced Wednesday.
The parking lots are all between North Second Street and North Eighth Street north of the railroad tracks and south of Santa Fe Plaza Drive. The lots are expected to reopen Sept. 16, city officials said.
