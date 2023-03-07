Downtown Killeen

CivicBrand of Dallas is working with Killeen officials to brand downtown Killeen as part of redevelopment efforts in the area.

 File | Herald

As part of their efforts to redevelop downtown Killeen, city officials are working with a Dallas company on a branding campaign for the area.

“Our downtown revitalization program has seen significant momentum in the past six months, and a part of my role in downtown is to make sure that as we are moving forward and our downtown is meeting both the comprehensive plan initiatives and the Main Street accreditation standards,” said Katlin Kizito, the city’s downtown revitalization director. “This downtown branding will ensure that we are moving forward on both.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.